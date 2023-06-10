100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 680 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 680.08 points on Monday, a negative change of 1.65 per cent, closing at 40,621.22 points against 41,301.30 points the previous day.

A total of 179,780,375 shares were traded during the day as compared to 156,023,085 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.624 billion against Rs3.746 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 54of them recorded gains and 224 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 320 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 27,671,924 shares at Rs1.12 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 11,375,247 shares at Rs.1.58 per share and Cnergyico PK with 9,338,326 shares at Rs2.91 per share.

Colgate PalmXDXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs76.72 per share price, closing at Rs1,287.05, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with an Rs74.33 rise in its per share price to Rs1,065.33.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs80.00 per share closing at Rs955.00; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs64.00 decline to close at Rs1,736.00. (APP)