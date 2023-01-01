Gold prices in Pakistan experience minor rise

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The price for 24-karat gold per tola hit Rs209,000 on Monday. At the same time, people interested in 22-karat gold can secure it at Rs191,583 per tola.

Even for those looking to purchase less quantity, the rates remain quite catchy. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs179,184, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.

This shift in gold prices can be attributed to a significant move in the value of the dollar, emphasizing the relation between currency values and the price of gold.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced a downtrend, with the current rate standing at $1,972 per ounce.

Its important to remember that gold prices in Pakistan can fluctuate a lot throughout the day, depending on global market trends.

These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, mainly located in Karachi and Multan.

We suggest consulting your nearby gold merchants and jewellers for the most up-to-date and precise gold rates. (INP)