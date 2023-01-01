Gold prices increase by Rs600 to Rs237,800 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs237,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs237,200 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs203,875 from Rs203,361, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs186,886 from Rs186,414.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2900 and Rs2486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 23 to $1982 against its sale at $1959, the association reported.