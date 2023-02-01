Gold prices reflect minor reduction

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As of Saturday, the price for 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs213,000.

Even for those looking to purchase smaller quantities, the rates remain quite appealing. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs182,613.

This notable shift in gold prices can be attributed to a substantial drop in the value of the dollar, underscoring the connection between currency values and the price of gold.

Internationally, gold prices have seen a decline, with the present rate resting at $1,937 per ounce.

It’s essential to keep in mind that gold rates in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market dynamics.

These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily located in Karachi and Multan.

For the most precise and up-to-date gold rates specific to your local market, we recommend consulting your nearby gold dealers and jewellers. (INP)