Gas theft crackdown: SNGPL disconnected 66 connections

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 66 connections while 178 under billing cases processed; Rs 2.3243 million fine imposed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas and another 3 on use of compressor and 79 under billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.285 million against gas theft and under billing cases. In Bahawalpur the company disconnected one connection on the use of compressor. The regional team in Multan disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas, 54 under billing cases have been processed. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.097 million against gas pilfers.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 30 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.9123 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 6 gas connections on illegal use while another five Under billing cases have been processed and fine imposed 0.50 million against gas theft. In Mardan 6 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas, 30 under billing cases have been processed while 0.45 million amount booked against under billing cases. The regional team in Islamabad disconnected 5 connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas and 1 on compressor. In Faisalabad 10 under billing cases processed and 4 connections were disconnected on illegal use and amount of Rs 0.03 booked against gas pilfers.

The team disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas in Sialkot. In Gujarat 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas and fine of Rs0.05 million against gas pilfers.