Gold prices shatter all previous records in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Gold continued to shatter all previous records as ongoing political and economic uncertainty have increased the value of the precious metal.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,600 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,229 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity jumped by $29 to settle at $2,044 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10grams, respectively.