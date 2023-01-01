Gold rates decline by Rs5,800 to Rs216,500

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs5,800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs216,500 as compared to its sale at Rs222,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4972 to Rs185,614 from Rs190,586 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs170,146 from Rs174,704, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to close at Rs2650 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs42.87 to Rs2271.94.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,921 from $1,926, the Association reported.(APP)