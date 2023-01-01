Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,100 to Rs221,700 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs221,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs222,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 to Rs190, 072 from Rs191,016 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs174,233 from Rs174,076, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1,940 from $1,942, the association reported.