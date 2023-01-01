Rupee sheds 46 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs286.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs291.6 and Rs294.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.89 to close at Rs315.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs313.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs2.02, whereas an increase of Rs1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.17 as compared to last closing of Rs364.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs78.25 and Rs76.61 respectively.