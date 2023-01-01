Gold rates decrease by Rs2,600 to Rs209,400 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,600 and was sold at Rs209,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs212,000 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,229 to Rs179,527 from Rs181,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs165,544 from Rs166,610 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,500 whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,143.34.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,926 from $1,919, the Association reported.