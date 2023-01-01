Workers’ remittances record $2.1b inflow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.1 billion during August 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 3.1 percent on month on month basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 4.1 billion has been recorded during the first two months on a cumulative basis.

Remittances inflows during August 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($490.1 million), the United Kingdom ($331.3 million), the United Arab Emirates ($308.0 million) and the United States of America ($262.4 million). (APP)