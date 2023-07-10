Gold rates increase Rs6,200 to 221,000 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 6,200 and was sold at Rs 221,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 214,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,316 to Rs 189,472 from Rs 184,156 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,683 from Rs 168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained unchanged, i.e., Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1,967 from $1957, the Association reported.