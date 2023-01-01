‘Work on BRT progressing day and night with the support of WB’

F.P. Report

Karachi: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the work on the Red Line BRT is progressing continuously day and night, presently, you can witness this progress yourself, the Asian Development Bank is extending financial support for this project, and the BRT Red Line will pass through this underpass, connecting to the Green Line, this project aims to provide transportation facilities for the next 60 to 70 years, taking into account Karachi’s population, it is the best project for the city.

During his conversation with media representatives today at the underpass under construction for the BRT Red Line project near Mazar-e-Quaid, he emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to completing the project promptly, this determination stems from the goal of resolving the city’s transportation issues and enabling citizens to reach their destinations in a timely manner.

In response to a question, he acknowledged that certain delays in the projects were attributed to the rise in inflation, which subsequently increased project costs, the relocation of utilities required both time and capital, leading to additional delays. He mentioned the necessity of granting a write-off to the consultant before commencing the work.

Addressing another question, he stated that the People’s Party is dedicated to the city’s development and working tirelessly day and night, the diligent efforts of the entire Trans Karachi team in achieving this goal. He mentioned also that the BRT Red Line project spans a distance of 22 km, stretching from Model Colony Tank Chowk to Numaish Chowrangi. In response to a question, he expressed that the tender process for the Yellow Line will be expedited, thanks to the support and involvement of the World Bank.

Responding to another question, he highlighted that the acceleration in transport projects is a result of the instructions from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, their directive is to prioritize the resolution of the city’s transportation challenges as quickly as possible, this commitment aligns with the People’s Party’s manifesto, aiming to provide enhanced transport facilities to the citizens.

In response to the question about inflation, Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged that inflation has impacted the entire world, with Pakistan being particularly affected. However, he mentioned that the government is making significant efforts to provide facilities to the people. As an example, he highlighted the support price given for wheat. Regarding a question about the whereabouts of the opposition leader, he stated that he does not have knowledge of the specific location where the opposition leader might be hiding.

In response to a question, he criticized the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader, stating that they have promoted divisive politics and contributed to a decline in societal values in the country.

Sharjeel assures to address problems of FM Radios: A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) Radio Committee, led by Sara Tahir Khan called on Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon, at the Archives Complex in Karachi.

The delegation of the PBA Radio Committee comprised Naeem Mirza, Shahid Jamal, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Muhammad Ali Butt. Additionally, Information Secretary Nadeer Rehman Memon also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation of the PBA Radio Committee briefed Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the challenges and issues faced by FM radios. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the delegation that he would take steps to address the problems encountered by FM radios. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the significance of radio as a powerful and essential public medium that should not be overlooked.

He acknowledged that radio holds the capability to reach a vast number of listeners within a short span of time, making it a crucial tool for public awareness. Sharjeel Inam Memon assured that the issues faced by FM radios would be given high priority and resolved accordingly.