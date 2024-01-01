Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs 214,300 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 214,300 in the local market on Tuesday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold remained stagnant at Rs 183,728 and Rs 168,416 respectively whereas per tola and ten gram silver was trade at existing rates of Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also remained unchanged at $2,043, the Association reported.