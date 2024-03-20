Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.227,800 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.227,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.195,302 from Rs. 194,873 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.179,027 from Rs. 178,634, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,178 from $.2,173, the Association reported.