Gold rates up by Rs1,300 to Rs222,800 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs222,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs222,500 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs191,016 from Rs189,901 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs174,076, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,932 from $1,936, the association reported. (APP)