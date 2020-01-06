Golden Globes dominated by ‘1917’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: World War One movie 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets.

1917 was named best drama, beating presumed front-runners The Irishman and Marriage Story both from Netflix, while the nostalgic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Sony Pictures won for best comedy or musical, as well as two other statuettes.

British director Sam Mendes was also named best director for his immersive 1917 from Universal Pictures.

“That is a big surprise,” said Mendes, who beat Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying Joker, and Renee Zellweger, who played Judy Garland in Judy took the drama movie actor honors. Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were first-time acting winners in the comedy/musical field.

Tarantino took home the Golden Globe for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a laid-back stunt double in the movie.

Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, defeating presumed favorite Jennifer Lopez as a feisty pole dancer in Hustlers.

British comedian Ricky Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with expletives and jokes that drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities.

In the television honors, HBO’s media dynasty show Succession and Amazon Studio’s quirky British comedy Fleabag were the big television winners.

Courtesy: (Reuters)