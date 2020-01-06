Ibrahimovic statue toppled by vandals in Malmo

Malmo (Agencies): Vandals have toppled a statue of former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic by sawing it off at the ankles. The statue, which is outside Malmo’s stadium in Sweden, previously had its nose cut off after Ibrahimovic invested in a rival club in December.

The damage was discovered at 3.30am local time on Sunday, and there was graffiti reading “take away”, written in Swedish, next to the statue. Ibrahimovic, 38, made his professional debut for Malmo 20 years ago. The statue’s face was also covered by a shirt bearing the Swedish badge. A spokesperson for the Malmo municipality’s sport and recreation department told BBC Sport the statue has been taken away for repairs.