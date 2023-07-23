Gorgeous Armeena Khan spends vacations in UK

KARACHI (Web Desk) : Pakistani celebrities usually spend the summer season in foreign countries.

Gorgeous actress Armeena Rana Khan is having an amazing vacation with her family these days. She is continuously sharing her beautiful pictures from UK.

Armeena also shared beautiful pictures with her little daughter but she didn’t show her face. Armeena had earlier shared pictures on Eid day.

Armeena Rana Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani television and film actor, who has spent most of her life abroad.

She began her acting career with drama Shab e Arzoo Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza but her claim to fame projects were Janaan and Bin Roye.

Both the projects were super hit and Armeena’s innocent looks were adored by the fans.

Armeena became mother in December 2022 to an adorable daughter Amelia.

She also established herself in Urdu cinema by starring as the female lead in the romantic comedy Janaan and the war drama Yalghaar.