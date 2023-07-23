152 Schools lack buildings in Paktika: Education Department

KABUL (TOLO News): Abdul Qayom Faroqi, head of the Paktika Department of Education, said that out of 410 schools in the province, 152 of them lack buildings.

He called on international organizations to help with the construction of buildings for the schools.

“17 schools will be constructed through the financial support of Japan in Paktika. A team from the ministry came here and conducted the assessment. The costs will be nearly 180 million Afs,” he said.

Meanwhile, students in Paktika urged officials to construct school buildings, saying that the lack of buildings has affected their education.

“If our school is delayed one day due to rain, its effect is like the cost of one year for the country,” said Rozi Mohammad, a student.

“The students are being taught under the hot sun without a shelter. They cannot study well due to wind, dust and rain,” said Hamidullah, a student.

Currently, based on the numbers of the education department of Paktika, there are a total of 130,000 students, among them 25,000 girls.