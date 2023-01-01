Government resorting to fascist techniques: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned the government his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would take to the streets in protest if it “runs away from elections,” as the South Asian country remains embroiled in political turmoil.

Khan’s statement comes at a time when political uncertainty remains high in the country amid heightened tensions between the government and the judiciary. After the Supreme Court of Pakistan last week ordered Pakistan’s national regulator to hold polls in Punjab on May 14, the government has gone on the offensive and refused to accept the verdict.

The government says it is not economically viable to hold national and provincial elections on separate days and has accused the three judges who announced the decision of being “biased” against it. Last week, Sharif’s party demanded Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial step down from his post over “flagrant violations of the law and the constitution.”

The controversy was triggered when Khan’s PTI party and its ally dissolved the provincial assemblies in Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in January. The move was seen as Khan’s attempt to force the government to hold early elections, since Pakista historically holds the provincial and national polls together.

According to Pakistan’s constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

Khan, who accuses the government of being afraid to head to the polls from fear of his rising popularity, alleged the government is resorting to fascist techniques in its bid to delay polls, telling supporters to “be prepared for anything.”

“If they attempt to run away from elections by dividing the judiciary or if they try to use such [fascist] techniques against us, we will all be on the streets,” he said in a video message to his supporters.

Khan, who was ousted via a parliamentary vote in April 2022, repeated allegations that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was instrumental in dismissing his government by colluding with Sharif and his political allies.

The former prime minister threw his weight behind the judiciary, saying that the masses also stand with Pakistan’s top court as they are now aware of Pakistan’s various political issues.

“Pakistan’s lawyers will also have to stand with the judiciary because if the constitution goes, then the nation will be finished,” he said.