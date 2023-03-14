Governor decides May 28 for General Election in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday announced May 28 date for holding General Election in the province. In a press statement issued here the Governor said that following the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and fulfilling constitutional responsibility to give the election date to Election Commission of Pakistan to hold election.

The Governor had held important meetings at the Office of Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad where he consulted with the election officials for the second time regarding the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali informed the Election Commission about his concerns regarding the overall security situation in the province in the two consultative meetings and said that the law and order situation in the province is not favorable to hold election.

Terrorist attacks are happening in KP, in such conditions it will not be possible for the candidates to conduct election campaign. The Governor said that we have to provide security to the election candidates, election duty staff and voters due to which there will be difficulties in the election.

The Governor said that according to the decision of the Supreme Court, he completed two consultations with the Election Commission, the sole purpose of which was to present the overall situation of the province before the Election Commission. The Governor said that he has fulfilled his constitutional responsibility by giving the date of General Elections by completing the consultation process and laid the further responsibilities on election commission.

President, Governor discuss holding of elections in KP: On the invitation of President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali, called on him, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

They discussed matters relating to the holding of general elections in KP in the light of Article 224 (2) of the Constitution and the order of the Supreme Court (SC) dated March 1, 2023. The President advised the Governor to implement the SC’s order in letter and spirit wherein it had been directed that the Governor of KP must, after consultation with the Election Commission, forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the KP Assembly to avoid any complication as almost a period of two weeks had already passed by.

The President emphasized the need for upholding the Constitution and holding general elections within the given time period, that had been mandated by the Constitution, further affirmed by the Supreme Court, and was essential for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country.