Govt decides to give cash to officers instead of free electricity units

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has decided to give cash to the officers of the electricity companies instead of giving them free units, on Wednesday.

Sources said that the summary in this regard will be presented in the federal cabinet for approval.

According to the sources, officers in grades 17 to 21 will get monthly cash instead of free units.

A grade 17 officer of DISCOs will get Rs15,858 per month while grade 18 officers will get Rs21,996 instead of 600 free units per month.

The sources added that grade 19 officers will get Rs37,594 rupees instead of 880 free units per month while grade 20 officers will be given Rs46,992 instead of 1,100 free units per month.

The sources further said grade 21 officers will get Rs55,536 instead of 1,300 free units per month.

On the other hand Rs24,570 per month will be given to the grade 17 officer of a power generation company while grade 18 officers will get Rs26,460 instead of 700 free units per month, the sources added.

They said that Rs42,720 rupees per month will be given to a grade 19 officer of Gencos while grade 20 officer will get Rs 46,992 per month.

Moreover, Rs55,536 rupees will be given to grade 21 officers of generation companies, said the sources.