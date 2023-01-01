Govt direct PMDC to conduct MDCAT exams in two phases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan has instructed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to conduct MDCAT examinations in two phases.

The health minister on Friday said the main objective to conduct the exams in two phases is to facilitate the students from flood-affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who could not prepare for the MDCAT exams.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that there was a lot of pressure on the Federal Ministry of Health and the PMDC from the students to postpone the examinations.

“That is why PMDC has been directed to conduct MDCAT exams in two phases,” said Dr Nadeem Jan.

He said the second phase of MDCAT exams may be held in October and the students affected by floods and other problems can participate in the MDCAT exams next month.

However, the final decision will be announced shortly by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council after holding consultations on the matter, Dr Nadeem added.