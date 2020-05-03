Govt firmly believes in freedom of expression: Info Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government firmly believes in the fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression.

In his tweets in connection with World Press Freedom Day being commemorated on Sunday (May 3, 2020), he expressed the determination to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of an independent and responsible journalism.

He said freedom of expression is the basis of a civilized democratic society and fundamental right of a human.

The Minister noted that a responsible media plays a pivotal role in the development of a society.

Shibli Faraz applauded the immense sacrifices rendered by the journalists for the sanctity of the pen.