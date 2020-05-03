Bilawal Bhutto, CM Murad discuss coronavirus situation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday met with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed coronavirus situation in the province.

Both the leaders discussed provincial government measures for combating coronavirus pandemic. Sindh chief minister briefed PPP chairman about the steps taken by Sindh govt in the fight against coronavirus.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho also informed Bilawal Bhutto about the measures being taken by the provincial health department to combat the spread of Covid-19 cases.

On the occasion, the PPP leader appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh government to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the province. He said that Sindh govt took timely and effective measures that were also lauded by the world community.

“The situation could have worsened in the country if Sindh government had not taken immediate measures in the fight against coronavirus,” he added.

The PPP leader further said that increase in the death rate due to coronavirus is alarming for the federal and provincial governments.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that 363 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the past 24 hours in the province, pushing the tally to 7,465.

“We conducted 3,032 tests yesterday and 363 of them found positive,” chief minister of Sindh said in a statement.

Eight more patients of the virus died today and the overall death toll of the disease in the province has reached 130, Murad Ali Shah said.