Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs.8 per liter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government on Saturday reduced prices of petrol by Rs.8 per liter, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

“In the wake of variations in international prices of petroleum products and the improvement in the exchange rate, the government of Pakistan has decided to revise the consumer prices of petroleum products,” the statement.

Accordingly, petrol would be now available on Rs.323.38 per liter with effective from October 1st compared to its sale at Rs331.38 per liter whereas prices of high speed diesel have been cut by Rs.11 per liter from Rs.329.18 to Rs.318.18, it added.