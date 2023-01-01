Govt to ensure reforms in power, energy sectors: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that the government would ensure the implementation of reforms in the power and energy sectors of the country.

He was talking to Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister said that reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to national economic stability and development. He also extended his good wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities.

Caretaker govt committed to financial prudence: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that in the midst of economic challenges, their unwavering commitment to financial prudence stood strong.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister said, “From vendors to lawyers, farmers to engineers, artists to doctors, and every other segment of the society, their contribution propels the Pakistani Dream.” “Together, with this diverse support, we are journeying towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation,” he added.

The post also carried a short video clip of an address by the caretaker prime minister to the cabinet members, regarding financial discipline, during a maiden meeting held on Friday. PM visits Sarfraz Domki in hospital: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday here visited former provincial minister Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki in a hospital to inquire after his health. The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and health. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Dr Fakhr-e-Alam Irfan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. During the meeting, the prime minister extended his good wishes to the CS and expressed the hope that he would discharge his responsibilities diligently, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

Senator Muzaffar felicitates PM on assuming office: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here held a meeting with Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah. Senator Muzaffar congratulated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed best wishes for him. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here held a meeting with former provincial minister Haji Muhammad Khan.