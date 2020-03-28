Govt to resolve issues of daily wage workers, journalists, says Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday took to Twitter and said that battling the scourge of coronavirus is an obligation of each and every Pakistani.

SAPM Awan said that the government is very much inclined to resolve all the issues arising for journalists and wage workers in the wake of coronavirus.

Awan also revealed that a second round of media talks with provincial ministers of Information will be held later in the day for matters pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar broke the bad news late last night revealing the death of a 22 year old youth due to coronavirus in the province.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, CM Buzdar wrote that he was revealing the news with a heavy heart and urged people to act responsibly and exercise great caution against the deadly pandemic.

The tweet read: “With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab. This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives.”