Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese relief assistance to reach Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A special plane carrying relief assistance from China to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, will reach Islamabad today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will receive the relief assistance at Islamabad International Airport to express gratitude to government and people of China, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

China s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 30 million masks, 10 thousand protective suits and 4 million dollars to build an isolation hospital.

Xinjiang government has also provided 50 thousand masks each to the Federal Capital as well as to Sindh government.

A considerable amount of donation by private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan.