Govt will strive to bring improvement in public sector schools: Madad Ali

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Caretaker Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said the caretaker government in its limited period will strive to bring improvement in the public sector schools.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he stressed the need for elimination of class based education.

He advised the teachers to render their services with devotion, dedication and loyalty.

Alluding to the relations with Turkiye, the Minister said the two countries enjoy cordial relations.