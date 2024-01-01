PTI takes out train march from Karachi to Sukkur for Imran’s release

KARACHI (PPI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh organized a train march from Karachi to Sukkur for the release of PTI founder Chairman Imran Khan and the return of the stolen mandate. The march was led by PTI central leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The train march received a warm welcome upon reaching various railway stations in Sindh. Participating leaders included PTI Sindh General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh, PTI leaders Justice (Retd) Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi, former MNA Fahim Khan , former MPA Jamal Siddiqui, Barrister Ali Tahir, Dr. Masroor Siyal, Haji Nasir Arian, Women Wing Sindh President Sarina Adnan, Arslan Khalid, Jansher Junijo, Rizwan Khanzada, Aman Qazi, Zain Kolachi, Wali Maghiri, Advocate Danial Megsi, and other leaders of PTI Sindh.

The train march, facilitated by Awami Express, started from Karachi and passed through Landhi Station, Jhungshahi Station, Kotri Station, Hyderabad Station, Serhari Station, Tando Adam Station, Shahdadpur Station, Dor Station, Bandhi Station, Nawabshah Station, Kot Laloo Station, Padidan Station, Mehrabpur Station, Bharia Station, Setharja Station, Rani Pur Station, Gambat Station, Khairpur Station, reachede Rohri Station. At each station, PTI leaders, workers, and citizens warmly welcomed the train march and chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan and the return of the stolen mandate, displaying banners and Imran Khan’s pictures in protest.

Addressing the crowd at various railway stations, PTI central leader Shoaib Shaheen said, “Today, I congratulate the PTI Sindh team. Today’s train march from Karachi to Sukkur is for the release of Imran Khan. Our struggle for peace continues, whether it’s through long marches or rallies, until Imran Khan’s release.” He added, “The way the people of Sindh have welcomed today’s train march proves that the people of Sindh stand with Imran Khan.

Soon, the people of Sindh will free themselves from the clutches of dacoits in governance. Imran Khan will soon be out and will ensure real freedom for the people. In the current unjust system prevailing in the country, Imran Khan is necessary for salvation.”

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh stated, “Today, we are going from Karachi to Sukkur through the train march with slogans for Imran Khan’s release. This train march is to awaken decision-makers who think that such actions will be accepted. Now, there will be only one voice everywhere, demanding Imran Khan’s release. He said until Imran Khan is free, our struggle will continue. The time is not far when PTI will govern Sindh, and the people will be saved from these thieves. Today, the people of Sindh have voiced their decision: Imran Khan must be released.”