Graana.com and Agency21 announces strategic partnership

LAHORE: Graana.com, has entered into a strategic partnership with Faisal Platinum Builders & Developers, securing exclusive marketing rights for the launch of Sivna Vital Homes, while Agency21 International was granted exclusive sales rights.

Nestled in the prime locality of A block in Etihad Town Phase II, Lahore, Sivna Vital Homes are 5 Marla constructed villas offering a unique amalgam of quality and affordability to the residents of Lahore.

The signing event, held at the Graana Regional office in Lahore, saw the presence of industry stalwarts including Bilawal Khokhar and Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan. The leadership teams of central regions from Graana.com and Agency21 International were also present at the occasion.

Farhan Javed, Group Director at Graana.com, in his remarks on the partnership, stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Faisal Platinum Builders & Developers. Sivna Vital Homes is not just a project; it’s a commitment towards enabling home ownership in Pakistani families in a community that promises not only a prestigious lifestyle but also a secure and enriching living environment.”

Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Group Director at Agency21, remarked, “This collaboration with Faisal Platinum Builders & Developers marks a milestone in our mission to bring innovative and sustainable housing solutions to Lahore. Sivna Vital Homes is set to become a benchmark for luxury and affordability in Lahore.”

Bilawal Khokhar, Sponsor, Etihad Town Phase II, shared his vision for the project, saying, “Sivna Vital Homes represents our dedication to providing high-quality, accessible housing options. We are committed to empowering families by offering them the opportunity to own a home that ensures a sense of belonging and security in one of Lahore’s most desirable locations.”

The COO of Etihad Real Estate Division, Mr. Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan highlighted the Etihad Group’s broad spectrum of achievements, “Our diversified ventures across engineering, production, hospitality, and energy sectors have positioned us as a leader in Pakistan’s business landscape. Sivna Vital Homes solidifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.”

The partnership between Graana.com, Agency21 International, and Faisal Platinum Builders & Developers for Sivna Vital Homes is a landmark initiative aimed at setting new standards in residential living, promising a blend of luxury, convenience, and security that will significantly enhance the quality of life for its residents.