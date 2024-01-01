Gulf countries ban anti-Pakistan Indian movie Fighter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: There’s bad news for Indian mega stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s fans living in Gulf countries who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo’s film Fighter, which has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now, reported Hindustan Times.

However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet.

A source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.

While Fighter has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Like many Indian films, the trailer of the ‘Fighter’ film also provoked furious reactons from Pakistanis, after which many posts from Pakistanis criticizing India and Indian actors.

Not only this, the showbiz personalities of Pakistan did not stay behind in any way.

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir wrote in Instagram story that [It is] so sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the rift between the two countries. “I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful. Let art breathe,” she added.

Actress Zara Noor Abbas shared the Insta story and wrote that she was waiting for the film but she thinks this narrative may be over now! Come to take over Pakistan and we will take revenge by feeding you with tea.

Actress Hira Khan shared a story on Hrithik’s dialogues, that they forgot to add the dialogue ‘Tea was fantastic’ in the movie. IOP i.e. India will Occupy Pakistan is just a dream.