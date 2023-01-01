Haqqani stresses trust-building

KABUL (Agencies): The acting Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, called for trust-building between the people and the interim government. His visit to Panjshir was the first since the Islamic Emirate came to power. “Such meetings will be normal among us so I will feel he is my brother.

Then the challenges and problems which exist among us, will solve themselves,” he said. Haqqani in a visit to Panjshir told the gathering that the doors for the leader of Panjshir are opened based on a “guarantee by the people of Panjshir.” Haqqani said that the people of Panjshir should not consider themselves strangers and that they will be provided with all Sharia rights. “You have remained very loyal to your leaders.

For your people’s sake (people of Panjshir) and because of your people’s guarantee, all doors have been opened for them (out-of-country leaders of Panjshir),” he said. Some of the participants talked about the negative impacts of the 20-year presence of western countries in Afghanistan. “We have sustained severe damages from our politicians who made us victims.

They have ignited fighting among us,” said Qiamuddin Hanif, head of the Ulema council for Panjshir. “In more than 20 years, malicious propagandashas been injected into the minds of people by the enemies of the Islamic government,” said Rohullah Rohani, a religious cleric.