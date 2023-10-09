Healthx Pakistan, PQFTL join forces to transform Pak’s Islamic insurance sector

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Healthx Pakistan, a multinational healthcare management company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), Pakistan’s first and largest dedicated Family Takaful Company. This collaboration brings Healthx’s innovative “phygital” healthcare management model to PQFTL’s 2,000 corporate clients and over 1 million Individual Takaful members, marking a significant milestone in advancing employee well-being and savings for PQFTL and its customers.

Healthx Pakistan’s signature Disease Management Program will play a pivotal role in reducing disease burdens among PQFTL’s employees and customers. This comprehensive program focuses on proactive care through meticulous disease risk identification and stratification, aiming to fortify the health and resilience of PQFTL’s workforce and customers while ensuring cost savings.

As part of this partnership, PQFTL’s employees, their families, and customers gain access to state-of-the-art primary healthcare services available 24/7 through Healthx’s IVR number or their user-friendly mobile app. Healthx’s in-house team of internationally trained medical practitioners, including General Practitioners, Clinical Psychologists, and Nutritionists, will provide continuous monitoring, timely interventions, and robust support to optimize their health outcomes.

Khaqan Sikander, CEO of Healthx Pakistan, emphasized, “ Our partnership with Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited marks a vital stride in enhancing the health and financial well-being of their employees and customers. Utilizing data-driven insights and our proactive, “phygital”, approach, we aim to empower PQFTL in improving the well-being of their stakeholders while achieving substantial cost efficiencies over time.”

Azeem Iqbal Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are truly elated to forge this pivotal partnership with Healthx Pakistan. This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled healthcare services to our esteemed clientele, tailored precisely to their individual needs, all from the comfort of their homes. Our unwavering objective remains the provision of service excellence and the utmost convenience for our discerning customers.”

Healthx Pakistan is a multinational healthcare management company dedicated to delivering innovative, data-driven, and human-centered healthcare solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

PQFTL is part of Pak-Qatar Group, which stands as Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group, offering a range of savings and protection solutions that adhere to the principles of Shariah-compliant finance. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a strong emphasis on Islamic values, the group encompasses esteemed companies such as Pak-Qatar Investment (Private) Limited (PQIL), Pak-Qatar Family Takaful (PQFTL), Pak-Qatar General Takaful (PQGTL) and Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC).