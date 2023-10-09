IEA’s deputy PM travels to Herat to assess quake-affected areas

HERAT (TOLOnews): A high-level Islamic Emirate delegation, under the leadership of deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, traveled to Herat province Monday morning to assess the situation following Saturday’s deadly earthquakes.

Baradar was expected to personally tour the earthquake-affected regions.

In addition to delivering immediate relief assistance, he will also issue directives to ensure the fair and accurate distribution of aid collected for the affected people.

The ministry of migration meanwhile said rescue and relief teams from civilian and military departments and institutions are working to search for and rescue survivors, and to distribute aid.

According to Herat’s Provincial Immigrant Affairs Directorate, rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the directorates of immigrant affairs, disaster management, Red Crescent Society, the provincial authority, 207 Al-Farooq Army Corps and partner institutions. These teams have been deployed to the worst hit areas, where people are still digging for survivors.

A provincial official said that the people and families who have been rescued so far have been moved to safer areas, including to Herat city.

According to the source, the directorate of refugees in Herat has erected several tents at Ansar Camp to house earthquake victims. So far 124 families have been moved to the camp, 250 blankets and 200 jackets have also been made available to victims, the source said.

Other aid that is trickling in has included bread on Monday morning that was distributed by the Hasas charity organization; the establishment of a mobile health clinic in Camp Ansar and the distribution of cash by the DRC Institute.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also supplied 121 tents, and 121 packages of kitchen utensils and plastic carpets. The IOM also erected four very large tents, and 25 smaller ones. The Ansari Institute and the local chambers of commerce also stepped in to help with 120 blankets and health packs.

The massive earthquakes on Saturday have left over 2,445 people dead, and more than 2,400 injured. Officials expect the casualty toll to rise.

Zinda Jan, Rabat Sangi and Ghoryan districts in Herat were the worst affected – with at least 20 villages totally destroyed in Saturday’s two 6.3 magnitude quakes.