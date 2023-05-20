Helicopter crash in northern Afghanistan kills two pilots

SAMANGAN (Khaama Press): Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday confirmed that a helicopter of the air force (MD- 530) crashed while patrolling in the northern Samangan province, resulting in the death of its two pilots.

The defense ministry said that the air force helicopter faced a technical problem after colliding with a high-voltage power line in the Khulm district of Samangan province, which resulted in the death of its two pilots.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the killed pilots and said a comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, the head of the information and culture department of the Taliban in Samangan province told reporters that a military helicopter had crashed in the Khulm district of the province.

This is not the first time a military helicopter is facing a technical problem and eventually crashes, leaving its pilots dead in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of power in Afghanistan in 2021, several air force helicopters have crashed due to unknown reasons.

On September 10, 2022, a US-manufactured Black Hawk helicopter crashed during military training in Kabul, leaving at least three Afghan crew members killed the Taliban’s defense ministry said.

It is not known how many US choppers remain in the hands of the Taliban government. As the US-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August last year, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.