Students call for reopening of universities for women

KABUL (TOLOnews): A group of students called for the reopening of universities for women as five months have passed since the ban on higher education for female students.

They said that many female students will pursue their education overseas if the ban continues.

Some female students said they have become depressed after the closure of universities.

“It has been five months since the universities have been closed for women. They are faced with depression. They have become hopeless. I, too, have lost my ambitions,” said Freshta, a student.

Other students meanwhile said that education is the undeniable right of women and girls and the Islamic Emirate should reopen universities as soon as possible.

“I ask the Islamic Emirate not to remove us from society,” said Susan, a student.

“We have a hadith from the Messenger of Allah which says getting an education is our right.”

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools, universities, and educational centers to us as soon as possible so that we can use our inalienable right to education and develop our careers,” said Waslat, another student.

Some university lecturers said that the presence of female students in universities is crucial for the improvement of society.

“There is a great need for education, for the reopening of schools, universities, and madrasas, especially at this time that we need to keep moving forward parallel with the world,” said Mustafa Murtazawi, a university lecturer.

Previously, the Islamic Emirate said that efforts are underway on a curriculum for universities.