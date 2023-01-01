Historic house of Maulana Balkhi’s father needs restoration

BALKH (TOLOnews): Cultural activists and residents of Balkh said that the remains of the building of Maulana Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi’s father, Khanqah of Bahauddin Walad, are collapsing.

According to the residents, the Khanqah of Bahauddin Walad building is visited by many tourists every year and it is an important historical monument and it should be restored.

“This historical monument is made of raw clay, which means that it is very vulnerable, and from this point of view it is at serious risk of snow and rain and natural disasters, and it will be damaged more,” said Salih Mohammad Khaleq, a poet and writer.

Visitors called on Islamic Emirate to pay attention to historical monuments in the country and to restore them.

“Nobody has paid attention to these historical monuments and rain destroyed part of them,” said Mubarak Shah, a visitor.

“It is a historical place. We request the government restart the work on this project and complete it,” said Shahabuddin, a Logar resident.

“We have proposed to the Ministry of the Information and Culture to begin work restoring this place,” said Zabihullah Aryaye, an official in the culture and information department of Balkh.

The building is located in Khwaja Bahauddin village and annually thousands of visitors, both domestic and foreign, come to visit the site.