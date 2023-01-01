Norway invites Taliban delegation to Oslo Forum

OSLO (Khaama Press): Despite opposition from Afghan civil activists and politicians, Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs once more invited a Taliban delegation to Oslo Forum taking place from June 13-15 in Norway, aimed at discussing and finding solutions to Afghanistan issues.

According to official sources, Norway has invited second-level Taliban leaders instead of Amir Khan Muttaqi and Anas Haqqani to this meeting.

Taliban officials are participating in the Oslo conference on resolving Afghanistan issues and establishing peace through dialogue.

Meanwhile, representatives and civil activists of different countries, including prominent Afghan figures and a delegation of Taliban are in Norway.

Participants will discuss, freedom, democracy, digital security, artificial intelligence, Bitcoin, and other acute world issues.

Following a protest at the previous meeting in Oslo in 2022, Norway did not invite senior Taliban leaders to this meeting. Instead, they invited Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson of the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs some other officials from the Taliban’s Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

The participation of the Taliban delegation in the Oslo Forum once more sparked widespread criticism from ordinary Afghans, diaspora groups and activists.

On Tuesday, Afghan Women’s Political Association opposed Norway’s move to have invited the Taliban delegation to the Oslo meeting. In a statement, the association said, Norway has laid the red carpet for human rights violators, who have deprived women of their basic rights to education, employment and other social engagements.

Furthermore, the association accused Norway of supporting a de facto regime who are not the legitimate ruler of Afghanistan.