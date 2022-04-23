Hollywood actor Will Smith arrives in India after Oscars slap controversy

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Will Smith has arrived in India, his first public appearance since he stormed the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife last month.

According to Indian media, Smith was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport today, April 23.

The India Today, quoting sources, reported that the Hollywood actor is visiting the country for a secret spiritual meeting.

There is no official confirmation on why the King Richard actor is in Mumbai.

This is Will Smith’s first public appearance ever since the infamous slap incident at the Oscars 2022.

The US actor won award for Best Actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the 94th Oscars.

Later, he tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the ceremony.