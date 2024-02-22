Houthis attack leaves one injured in British owned ship

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), on Feb 22, U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship shot down six Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea. The OWA UAVs were identified by U.S. Central Command as likely targeting U.S. and coalition warships and were an imminent threat.

Later, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. The missiles impacted MV Islander a Palau-flagged, U.K.-owned, cargo carrier causing one minor injury and damage. The ship is continuing its voyage.