How processed meat and refined carbs can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: According to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine, eating large amounts of processed meats as well as refined rice and wheat may be linked to the rising rates of type 2 diabetes worldwide.

Not eating enough whole grains was also associated with the increase in cases.

This was based on a research model of dietary intake in 184 countries with data collected from 1990 to 2018.

Why might these three dietary factors increase your risk?

Whole grains are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals which help regulate blood sugar levels.

Refined rice and wheat are typically found in processed foods and contain a high glycemic index, which raises blood sugar levels. When foods with refined rice and wheat are consumed in excess, it can lead to insulin resistance.

“Refined carbs like white rice are digested quickly, causing spikes in blood sugar,” Aubrey Redd, MS, RDN, LDN, who was not involved in the research, told Healthline. “Since your HbA1c is a measure of your average blood sugar over the past 3 months, significant spikes can raise the overall average.”

Processed meat contains additives and sodium, which could contributeTrusted Source to poor metabolic health by driving inflammation.

A growing amount of evidence links an unhealthy diet with the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Andrew Odegaard, associate professor of epidemiology & biostatistics, at the University of California, Irvine, Program in Public Health, explained that this latest study is part of a growing body of evidence that demonstrates habitual, high intake of refined grain foods can have acute impacts on physiologic and metabolic parameters, which can lead to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

“Whole grains largely have a beneficial effect relative to refined grains physiologically and metabolically. There is more circumstantial evidence relating the effects of habitual processed meat intake with type 2 diabetes,” Odegaard stated.

“I would best summarize this as there are plausible mechanisms, but still work to do, and probably best to invoke the precautionary principle if one is concerned with type 2 diabetes risk that could result from high and frequent consumption of processed meats,” he added.

Healthy food alternatives that can help lower your type 2 diabetes risk

Odegaard suggested that if you’re concerned about your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, try eating more of the following foods in place of refined grains:

• fruits

• vegetables

• legumes

“Simplistically, there is evidence for lower type 2 diabetes risk when eating intact whole grains instead of refined grains,” Odgaard said.

Additionally, Redd pointed out that swapping “refined grains with whole grains” will provide you with “added fiber, and fewer blood sugar spikes.”

“Fiber slows down digestion and releases sugar slowly in the blood, unlike their refined counterparts,” Redd explained.

Additionally, Odegaard suggested that eating lean sources of protein (non-red meat) can also make a big difference. (Online)