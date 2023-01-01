How the Tories might win the next general election

Fraser Nelson

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, is an unusually important ally for Rishi Sunak. Not so long ago, about 1 per cent of Albanian men were in Britain applying for asylum, accounting for almost half of all small-boat arrivals. Just before Christmas, a deal was struck to have them flown back to Tirana to be assessed there. Once the planes started to take off, Albania’s small-boat arrivals collapsed – almost overnight. To Sunak, this was a breakthrough moment: a sign of how quickly things can change.

Rama was in London this week to strengthen the alliance – the first, Sunak hopes, of many. Boris Johnson struck a deal with Paul Kagame of Rwanda to deport asylum seekers, but his failure to make legal preparations meant his plan was halted by the European Court of Human Rights. The ECHR tends to pick its battles and not contradict specific laws made by member states, so Sunak is changing the law. The hope in No 10 is that the first flight for Rwanda takes off in summer – and that it will change everything. It’s a gamble, but the whole Sunak premiership is a massive gamble. He recognises that he has a eight-to-one chance of winning next year’s election, so needs to pull off the seemingly impossible.

His pledge to “stop the small boats” certainly fits that description. More than 40,000 arrived on them last year and the rate shows no sign of slowing. “He won’t just fail, he’ll be humiliated,” says one former leadership contender. “We’ll end up with even more arriving.” But if he succeeds, it could be a sword-from-the-stone moment. It would underline his main election claim: to be the man who gets things done. It’s hard to overstate public concern over small boats. It has been a visible sign of Britain losing control of the borders, being outwitted by people-smugglers and overwhelmed by sheer numbers. Some 166,000 are being (slowly) processed, of whom a third are staying in 400 hotels at a cost of £6 million-a-day. “My constituents are open-minded,” says one Cabinet member. “But when two local hotels are booked up for a year by the Home Office for asylum seekers, most of them Albanian men, people start to ask what’s going on.”

The Home Office has recently been making decent progress in its Rwandan deportation case, having won in the High Court, and is now delayed only by appeals. The plan is to start the Rwanda deportations not with new arrivals but the easiest cases: rejected applicants whose case failed at every stage. And the ECHR? It is, at heart, a political court. And one unlikely to resist once it becomes clear that there is a European consensus emerging on mass deportation. Norway has been doing this for a while. Denmark reached its own deal with Rwanda shortly after Britain did, and even Germany has now started a “repatriation offensive” with a minister assigned to overseeing it. The whole legal architecture of asylum law, governed by the 1951 Refugee Convention, is creaking. It was, once, feasible for countries to accommodate anyone who arrived with a “well-founded fear of persecution”. Harder when 120 million are on the move and far more can now afford the £5,000 to £15,000 typically charged by people-smugglers.

And this – the sheer amount of money – is the real game-changer. The United Nations reckons the human trafficking industry is worth $7 billion, all scraped together by those fleeing either persecution or poverty. All desperate enough to risk death by going to criminal gangs if there are no legal routes – as is, all too often, the case with Britain. So Sunak’s opponent is not, really, refugees: Britain helps thousands at home and far more abroad. The opponent is a well-resourced criminal network exploiting every weakness in the UK system.

And this is what makes Sunak confident: if they’re a business, he says, then he’ll break the business model – as he did with Albanian arrivals. As things stand, non-Albanians arriving illegally in Britain face no realistic risk of deportation. But if that changes – and the world can see planes taking off for Rwanda – it’s no longer worth the huge cost of transit. The demand dries up, as it did for the old lorry stowaway passage model after the introduction of proper scanners. The hope in No10 is that this would happen quickly: perhaps even by the end of this year. But there’s one major missing element to the Sunak strategy. If he’s going to close off illegal routes then he needs to improve the legal ones. He could pledge to settle one, even two genuine asylum seekers in the UK for every Rwandan deportation. The parents of Nadhim Zahawi and Priti Patel both fled persecution, arriving here from Iraq and Uganda respectively. How would they have done so, if they had to leave now? This needs to be about how, not whether, Britain discharges its duty to the world’s persecuted and displaced.

So Sunak ought to frame the debate in those terms: that he’s not just dealing with small boats but creating a new asylum framework. He ought not to be afraid to boast about how many refugees are already helped abroad by UK foreign aid – and how the cost of helping one person at home can help 30 overseas. This is about stamping out criminality, not asylum. When Sunak took over, some polls put the Tories 30 percentage points behind Labour. Now, it’s closer to 15 points. The Northern Ireland agreement, the San Diego deal with Joe Biden over Aukus, the unexpected SNP implosion – all have given the Prime Minister a decent run of luck. If it keeps going, it’s not impossible to envisage Labour’s lead narrowing to single digits. After which, a fifth Tory term starts to look feasible.

Earlier this month, Sunak spoke from a podium in No10 with “stop the boats” written on top. The day before, some 197 asylum seekers had disembarked from such boats. It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that his entire re-election hopes now hang on this very long shot. Will he pull it off? It’s still unlikely. But for the first time, I can see how it’s possible.