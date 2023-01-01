How to lose belly fat

Atif Ranz

Everyone has some belly fat, even people who have flat abs. That’s normal, but too much belly fat can affect your health in a way that other fat doesn’t. And having deep belly fat is very harmful to some main organs of the body like the heart, liver, and intestines but you need some visceral fat because it provides cautioning around your organs. But if you have too much of it you may be more likely to get high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and certain cancers including breast cancer and colon cancer but solving these problems is not as difficult as people think.

There are four keys to controlling belly fat. The most important one is intense exercise. It trims all your fat, including visceral fat. Get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise 5 days a week.

Add walking or jogging for 20 minutes a day. Raising your heart rate for 30 minutes at least three times per week slows down your fat gain but to torture visceral fat, your workouts may need to be stepped up. Harriston says “Rake leaves, walk, garden, go to Zumba, play soccer with your kids.

It doesn’t have to be in the gym”. There is no magic diet for belly fat but getting enough fiber can help. Research shows that people who eat 10 grams of soluble fiber per day build up less visceral fat over time. That’s as simple as eating two small apples, a cup of green peas, or a half cup of pinto beans. With it well sleep is the best way to get rid of fat. Getting the right amount of shut-eye helps a lot. In one study, people who got 6 to 7 hours of sleep gained less fat. Sleep may not only thing that mattered but it’s a part of the picture.

Physical activities and diet are the main key but having less stress as much as you can is beneficial for your health. Everyone has stress. How you can handle it matters. The best thing you can do is to relax with your friends and family and get counseling it makes you healthier and better prepared to make good choices for yourself.

There’s nothing impossible in this world you just have to set your weight goals and how much you want to lose fat and have to maintain that level of enthusiasm to reach those numbers. Simple techniques can keep you motivated for the long haul, and allow you to have fun in the process.