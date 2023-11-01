Humanitarian pauses or a sorcery with humanity

Pakistan called on Israel to stop its ongoing ‘genocide’ of Palestinian people, and stop its ruthless bombing campaign against civilians in the besieged Gaza. During a meeting at the UN, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process briefed the member states about the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both officials called for humanitarian ceasefires to ensure safe delivery of food, fuel and other essential items to the war-torn region. The Pakistani envoy said that the Israelis, having suffered the Holocaust, were now committing the ‘modern genocide’ against the Palestinians.

The security and humanitarian situation in war-torn Palestinian territory including the West Bank and Gaza is so dire that essential commodities of common use and life saving drugs become rare. The ruthless bombardment of Israeli troops, airstrikes and artillery shelling continues without any pause, while rogue Israeli regime has refused any ceasefire or negotiation until its achieved its strategic objectives including the release of Israeli captives in Hamas custody. Israeli troops are continuously targeting the civilian population, while hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps are also not safe from Israel’s bombardment and inhumane airstrikes, which is a blatant violation of all global laws including Geneva Convention of War, the International Humanitarian law and multiple consortiums relating to war, peace and fundamental human rights.

Amid such a high level of hostility and vacious brutality, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is currently on a diplomatic voyage to the Middle East, lobbying for humanitarian pauses instead of securing ceasefire that means a five minute pause and resumption of bombardment to undo the positive aspects of the temporary ceasefire if any. In such an environment what poor Palestinians can expect from all those who are leading the United Nations, and all those who are speaking for the conscience of the international community.

The powerful nations who have a say at the global forums are currently playing the role of war broker instead of a mediator or peacemaker. Therefore, all efforts for resumption of peace and calls for a ceasefire diminished in the air without realizing their mission. Realistically, Israel and its backers must respect and adhere to the international humanitarian law that forbids attacks on civilians and civilian objects. The global community must stand up and raise its collective voice to realize an effective ceasefire so a sustainable peace could be ensured in the violence hit region. At the same time, the UNSC must initiate a campaign to resolve the long held Palestine dispute which has now become a stigma for the UN, the UN Security Council and the global community at large.