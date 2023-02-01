IBA sets stage for Global Entrepreneurship Week

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2023, from November 13 to November 16. The week-long activities started with an engaging workshop titled ‘Boosting Entrepreneurship in University Education,’ featuring esteemed trainers from the University of Turku, Finland.

Dr. Lalarukh Ejaz, Assistant Professor and Director, CED welcomed a dynamic and accomplished audience, including international and national faculty members. In her opening remarks, she emphasized that GEW is not merely an event but a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the boundless potential of each aspiring entrepreneur.

Representatives from the University of Turku included Dr. Sanna Ilonen, University Teacher, Entrepreneurship; Joachim Ramström, Senior Lecturer, Marketing; and Ari Koski, Key Account Manager, Innovation Services (TTO). The workshop delved into innovative approaches to integrate entrepreneurship into university education, aiming to foster a mindset of creativity and enterprise among students.

Faculty members from IBA Karachi, Punjab University, Institute of Business Management (IoBM), NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi University, and beyond will engage in sessions and activities designed to empower and inspire.

The week’s agenda includes a diverse array of events including, panel discussions on November 15; ‘Iventure’ startup showcasing on November 13 – 14 and ‘Invent’ which is an IBA-CED startup pitch competition on November 16.

As we embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship, the IBA-CED seeks to create meaningful connections and pave the way for a future filled with innovation and success. Throughout the week, participants are encouraged to seize the opportunities presented, connect with like-minded individuals, and absorb the wealth of knowledge shared.