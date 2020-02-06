Ibrahim enters into semis of Yom e Yakjehte Kashmir Jr. Squash

PESHAWAR (APP): Top seeded Ibrahim Zeb of PAF entered into the semi-finals of the Yom e Yakjehte Kashmir KP Junior Squash Championship-2020 being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

In the U11 category, Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) recorded victory against Hamza Sajjad of PAF in a marathon five sets battle lasted for 43 minutes. Both Ibrahim Zeb and Hamza Sajjad played well and gave each other a tough fight wherein in the first set Ibrahim and Hamza Sajjad were stretched to 15-13 before leveling the set tally at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13 .

In the second set Ibrahim Zeb marched into victory at 11-7. It was an easy sailing for Ibrahim by taking 2-0 lead. Hamza Sajjad of PAF after conceding two sets, managed his position accordingly and succeeded in leveling the tally 2-2 when he won third and fourth sets by 10-12 and 9-11. There was some resistance from Ibrahim Zeb in the third set where both were stretched to 10-12 before playing a level at 9-9, 10-10 and thus Hamza took the set.

It was the second and decisive set when Ibrahim raced uup to victory at 11-9. In the second quarter-final Mubeen Khan of PAF beat Saif Ullah Tareen of PAF in another five sets battle, lasted for 39 minutes, the score was 11/8, 9/11, 7-11, 11/4, 11/9. Mustafa Irfan (PAF) beat Abdullah Zaman (PAF) by 11/4, 9/11, 11/9, 11/3, and Umair Arif (PAF) beat Haris Zahid (KP) by 12/10, 11/4, 11/4.

In the Mubeen Khan of PAF beat Yahya Khan of KP by 3-0 and moved to the semi-finals, the score was 11-4, 11/7,11/6, Luqman (PAF) beat Yousaf Arif (KP) by 3-0, the score was 11/6,11/5,11/8, Ubaid Ullah (KP) beat Ibrahim Mohib (KP) in a thrilling five sets battle.

Both Ubaid Ullah and Ibrahim Mohib played well and some excellent shorts were also witnessed. Ubaid Ullah lost the first two sets by 11-13, and 9-11 but he staged a strong comeback and secured victories in three consecutive sets at 11-2, 11-9 and 11-8, in the last quarter-final Huraira Khan (PAF) beat Mufariq Ali Shah (KP) by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-1 and 11-3.