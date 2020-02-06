Jofra Archer: England bowler to miss Test tour of Sri Lanka with elbow injury

LONDON (Agencies): Jofra Archer will miss England’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month because of a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

The fast bowler, 24, missed the last three Tests of England’s 3-1 series win in South Africa and scans on Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage. Archer will also miss the 2020 Indian Premier League season.

He will now aim to be fit for the English summer and the three-match Test series with West Indies in June.

Archer took six wickets in the first-Test defeat at Centurion in December, sat out the matches in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth and pulled up in the warm-up ahead of the final Test in Johannesburg.

He had a scan when the injury was first diagnosed which did not show anything significant, but was sent home for a more sophisticated scan after the Tests, which showed that he is suffering from a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer faces around three months out and will not tour Sri Lanka or appear for Rajasthan Royals in this season’s IPL.

He will now work with the ECB medical team in an effort to be fit for England’s home schedule, beginning with the first Test against West Indies at The Oval on 4 June.